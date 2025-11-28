 tracker
Photos: Leslie Odom Jr., Helen J. Shen, & More Attend Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Check out photos of VIP Broadway guests at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

By: Nov. 28, 2025

On Thursday, November 27, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushered in the holiday season with its 99th march. During the parade, several Broadway stars attended as VIP guests, including Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Chastain, Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kara Young, Ana Gasteyer, and more. 

Other notable guests included Erika Alexander, ERIC ANDRE, Michelle Buteau, Mikey Day, Elaine Hendrix, Jeff Hiller, Matt Rogers, and Bowen Yang. Take a look at the photos below, featuring the guests gathering at Macy’s Herald Square for a private reception before heading out to the grandstands on 34th Street.

At the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Broadway performers hit the stage to perform numbers from Ragtime, Just in Time, Buena Vista Social Club, as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes, who are celebrating their 100th year. Also in attendance was Meg Donnelly, currently starring in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, as well as Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, who kicked off the show with a performance of Nina Simon's "Feeling Good." Take a look here to see photos from the performances and appearances.

Also, check out performances from RagtimeJust in Time, and Buena Vista Social Club. Watch Cynthia Erivo's opening performance here.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Macy’s

Leslie Bubb, Madeline Bubb, Mikey Day, Abbott Day and Paula Christensen

Jessica Chastain

Elaine Hendrix

Michelle Buteau

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Andrew Barth Feldman and Helen J. Shen

Elaine Hendrix

Melissa Peterman

Bowen Yang and Taylen Biggs

Melissa Peterman

Jessica Chastain

Kwame Onwuachi

Andrew Barth Feldman and Helen J. Shen

Matt Rogers, Dorinda Medley, and Bowen Yang

Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young

Dorinda Medley and Bowen Yang

ERIC ANDRÉ and Hasan Minhaj

Dorinda Medley

Jeff Hiller and Melissa Peterman

Erika Alexander and Kara Young

Michelle Buteau

Kara Young and Klay Young

Erika Alexander

Frances Mckittrick, Ana Gasteyer, Charlie McKittrick, and Ulysses Mckittrick

ERIC ANDRÉ, Avery Andre, Amy Andre, and Avi Andre

Matt Rogers and Taylen Biggs

Taylen Biggs

Forrest Vu, Neil Goldberg, Jeff Hiller, and Scott McGehee

Richard Rogers, Katrina Rogers, and Matt Rogers

Courtney Fowler


