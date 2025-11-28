Photos: Leslie Odom Jr., Helen J. Shen, & More Attend Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

On Thursday, November 27, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushered in the holiday season with its 99th march. During the parade, several Broadway stars attended as VIP guests, including Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Chastain, Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kara Young, Ana Gasteyer, and more.

Other notable guests included Erika Alexander, ERIC ANDRE, Michelle Buteau, Mikey Day, Elaine Hendrix, Jeff Hiller, Matt Rogers, and Bowen Yang. Take a look at the photos below, featuring the guests gathering at Macy’s Herald Square for a private reception before heading out to the grandstands on 34th Street.

At the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Broadway performers hit the stage to perform numbers from Ragtime, Just in Time, Buena Vista Social Club, as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes, who are celebrating their 100th year. Also in attendance was Meg Donnelly, currently starring in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, as well as Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, who kicked off the show with a performance of Nina Simon's "Feeling Good." Take a look here to see photos from the performances and appearances.

Also, check out performances from Ragtime, Just in Time, and Buena Vista Social Club. Watch Cynthia Erivo's opening performance here.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Macy’s