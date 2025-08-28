Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Today’s edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld is packed with the latest theater buzz and must-see highlights. Take a backstage look as rehearsals kick off for the national tour of The Sound of Music, and join the celebration as Free Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night opens at the Delacorte. Plus, Broadway box office numbers are in with Mamma Mia! having its biggest week ever!
Get an exclusive glimpse of Stranger Things: The First Shadow's epic onstage magic, see how Hamilton's Eliza is remixing viral trends, and watch Ainsley Melham’s enchanting return to Aladdin on Broadway. Plus, enjoy striking new photos from Tuesdays With Morrie at Westport Country Playhouse and a magical collaboration between The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and the Kingdom Choir.
We’re also welcoming new Broadway Junior musicals from DreamWorks, celebrating awards and honors with The Prince Fellowship and the SDCF residency, and covering new projects like Wait in the Wings' first Broadway History Harvest. Around the globe, there are casting updates, festival news, and even a 2026 tour tease from Ariana Grande!
All that and more awaits you below. Let’s dive into another show-stopping day in the theater world!
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour
Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming North American tour of The Sound of Music. Watch in this video as they give a special sneak peek of 'My Favorite Things,' 'Edelweiss,' and 'Do Re Mi'.
Video: TWELFTH NIGHT Cast Celebrates Opening Night in the Park
Just last week, the Delacorte Theater officially reopened with Free Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT. Watch in this video as the whole company celebrates the big night!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/24/25 - MAMMA MIA! Has its Best Week Ever on Broadway
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/24/2025.
| Video: Watch 'Mind-Blowing' Moments From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
by Michael Major
Stranger Things: the First Shadow is giving a rare look inside the Upside Down with a sneak peek at five 'mind-blowing' moments from the Tony-winning Broadway production. Watch the video now!. (more...)
| Videos: HAMILTON Reverses Viral Trend With Eliza Remix
by Michael Major
Hamilton is flipping the script on a recent viral trend using 'Best of Wives and Best of Women.' In a new video, current 'Eliza' Morgan Anita Wood drew on some fake facial hair to act out the scene. Lin-Manuel Miranda responds!. (more...)
| Video: Watch Ainsley Melham Return to ALADDIN on Broadway
by Michael Major
On Tuesday night, Ainsley Melham returned to the Broadway production of Aladdin in the title role. Watch a video of the Boop! the Musical star taking his first bow back in the production!. (more...)
| Feature: TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE at Westport Country Playhouse
by Sherry Shameer Cohen
As if wasn’t enough to for the Westport Country Playhouse to have a unique history, charm, and an ability to draw incredible talent to its stage (and backstage) and loyal audiences for 94 years, the gods of theater blessed it with Mark Shanahan as its artistic director.. (more...)
| Photos: THE LION THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Meets With Sacred Choir
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chris Harper Productions, producers of the acclaimed stage production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and London’s Kingdom Choir Foundation, joined forces to celebrate the show’s summer season. See photos here! . (more...)
Ariana Grande Teases 2026 Tour Announcement in New Video
by Josh Sharpe
Amid the ramp-up for Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande continues to tease her return to touring. The pop superstar recently took to Instagram with a new 'eternal sunshine'- themed video that promises she will 'see you next year,' with a further announcement imminent. . (more...)
