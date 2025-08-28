 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 28, 2025
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Today’s edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld is packed with the latest theater buzz and must-see highlights. Take a backstage look as rehearsals kick off for the national tour of The Sound of Music, and join the celebration as Free Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night opens at the Delacorte. Plus, Broadway box office numbers are in with Mamma Mia! having its biggest week ever!

Get an exclusive glimpse of Stranger Things: The First Shadow's epic onstage magic, see how Hamilton's Eliza is remixing viral trends, and watch Ainsley Melham’s enchanting return to Aladdin on Broadway. Plus, enjoy striking new photos from Tuesdays With Morrie at Westport Country Playhouse and a magical collaboration between The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and the Kingdom Choir.

We’re also welcoming new Broadway Junior musicals from DreamWorks, celebrating awards and honors with The Prince Fellowship and the SDCF residency, and covering new projects like Wait in the Wings' first Broadway History Harvest. Around the globe, there are casting updates, festival news, and even a 2026 tour tease from Ariana Grande!

All that and more awaits you below. Let’s dive into another show-stopping day in the theater world!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, August 28
ART begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, August 31
Purpose closes on Broadway
The Front Page
Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour

Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming North American tour of The Sound of Music. Watch in this video as they give a special sneak peek of 'My Favorite Things,' 'Edelweiss,' and 'Do Re Mi'.
Video: TWELFTH NIGHT Cast Celebrates Opening Night in the Park

Just last week, the Delacorte Theater officially reopened with Free Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT. Watch in this video as the whole company celebrates the big night!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/24/25 - MAMMA MIA! Has its Best Week Ever on Broadway

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/24/2025.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2025 Image Video: Watch 'Mind-Blowing' Moments From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
by Michael Major
Stranger Things: the First Shadow is giving a rare look inside the Upside Down with a sneak peek at five 'mind-blowing' moments from the Tony-winning Broadway production. Watch the video now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2025 Image Videos: HAMILTON Reverses Viral Trend With Eliza Remix
by Michael Major
Hamilton is flipping the script on a recent viral trend using 'Best of Wives and Best of Women.' In a new video, current 'Eliza' Morgan Anita Wood drew on some fake facial hair to act out the scene. Lin-Manuel Miranda responds!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2025 Image Video: Watch Ainsley Melham Return to ALADDIN on Broadway
by Michael Major
On Tuesday night, Ainsley Melham returned to the Broadway production of Aladdin in the title role. Watch a video of the Boop! the Musical star taking his first bow back in the production!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2025 Image Feature: TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE at Westport Country Playhouse
by Sherry Shameer Cohen
As if wasn’t enough to for the Westport Country Playhouse to have a unique history, charm, and an ability to draw incredible talent to its stage (and backstage) and loyal audiences for 94 years, the gods of theater blessed it with Mark Shanahan as its artistic director.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2025 Image Photos: THE LION THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Meets With Sacred Choir
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chris Harper Productions, producers of the acclaimed stage production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and London’s Kingdom Choir Foundation, joined forces to celebrate the show’s summer season. See photos here! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and TROLLS Are Being Developed Into Broadway Junior Musicals
by Nicole Rosky
DreamWorks Theatricals announced the Broadway Junior® musicals being developed by the participants in the Emerging Writers Program. Two teams have developed Trolls JR. and How to Train Your Dragon JR., respectively: Krista Knight and Joriah Kwamé, Veronica Mansour and Kate Thomas.. (more...)
Wait in the Wings Launches Nonprofit; Will Host First Broadway History Harvest
by Nicole Rosky
Wait in the Wings, the renowned YouTube channel known for preserving and sharing the untold stories of theater history, is proud to announce the launch of its official partner nonprofit, Friends of Wait in the Wings, a newly established 501(c)(3) organization. . (more...)
Giuliana Carullo and Miranda Gohh Named Winners of The Prince Fellowship
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Prince Fellowship has revealed that Giuliana Carullo has received The Prince Fellowship and Miranda Gohh has received The Prince/TTLP Fellowship. Learn more about the awards here! . (more...)
SDCF Reveals Recipient of Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency
by Stephi Wild
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) announces that Dominic Moore-Dunson, an award-winning choreographer and arts leader, has been selected as the 2025-2026 Lloyd Richards New Futures Resident Artist.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
BEAU THE MUSICAL To Open At St. Luke’s Theatre This October
by A.A. Cristi
Beau The Musical will transfer to St. Luke’s Theatre with performances beginning October 13 and opening October 27, 2025. Conceived by Douglas Lyons with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Lyons, the acclaimed show stars Matt Rodin as Ace Baker. . (more...)
CASTING CALL: Audiciones abiertas para DRÁCULA, LA LEYENDA en Valencia
by Alba Corona
La compañía Off Artes Escénicas ultima el reparto de su próxima producción musical, DRÁCULA, LA LEYENDA, y ha abierto un proceso de selección para completar los últimos papeles disponibles.. (more...)

Ariana Grande Teases 2026 Tour Announcement in New Video
by Josh Sharpe
Amid the ramp-up for Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande continues to tease her return to touring. The pop superstar recently took to Instagram with a new 'eternal sunshine'- themed video that promises she will 'see you next year,' with a further announcement imminent. . (more...)

Caesars Palace Times Square Commits $15 Million to Build Museum of Civil Rights
by Stephi Wild
Caesars Palace Times Square has announced new details for a $15 million commitment via their partnership with the Civil Rights Foundation to support the buildout of the Museum of Civil Rights.. (more...)
Ginger Minj Adds New Cities to HOKUS POKUS LIVE! Tour This Fall
by Josh Sharpe
Global drag superstar, theater performer, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” icon Ginger Minj has added 11 new cities to her upcoming North American tour of Hokus Pokus Live! kicking off September 4. . (more...)
Review: JUNIPER BLOOD, Donmar Warehouse
by Cindy Marcolina
Worlds clash once again in Mike Bartlett’s universe. Lip and Ruth’s pull to return to nature is disrupted when Ruth’s stepdaughter, Millie, and her academically inclined best friend, Femi, visit the couple’s earthy homestead. This rural idyll, where the sky is enormous and the trees tell a story of their own, is suddenly disturbed by brutal talks of capitalist wars and nihilism while the economics of permaculture are discussed. What happens when ecological extremism starts to look like a sensible decision? Should we put our planet before our family? Generations lock horns, blame becomes currency, and the land watches on in three big scenes divided by two intervals. It’s all very Mike Bartlett-y.. (more...)
Video: First Single From THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Cast Recording, Out in September
by Stephi Wild
The original cast recording from The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical is set to be released on CD, Digital & LP formats on 19th September. Learn more about how to pre=order and listen to a new single here!. (more...)
New WICKED Book to Showcase Ozian Characters and Locations Ahead of New Film
by Josh Sharpe
Before Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21, fans can revisit their favorite characters and locations from Part One of the blockbuster film adaptation in a new book from HarperCollins. . (more...)
Video: Footage of BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Debuts With Orfeh, Todrick Hall & More
by Michael Major
Burlesque the Musical has released the first footage of the musical adaptation in London. The video features a new look at Orfeh (Tess), Todrick Hall (Sean), Jess Folley (Ali Rose), and more.. (more...)
THE LION KING's Longest-Running Rafiki, Tshidi Manye, to Depart the Show
by Chloe Rabinowitz
After 9,000 performances as Rafiki in The Lion King, Tshidi Manye is set to depart the Broadway production. Learn more about Manye and about The Lion King here. . (more...)
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE
by Nicole Rosky
DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE, the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. Watch a sneak peek video here!. (more...)
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals New Lead Cast and Extends Run in the West End
by Stephi Wild
A new lead cast will join Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London's West End. As the show approaches its second anniversary in the West End, it will also extend into its third year at the Phoenix Theatre.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Andy Karl

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Step right up to Treasure Isle
Ev'ry inch of it, a sky-high mile
Fairytale land
Only in New York!"

- Thoroughly Modern Millie

Videos