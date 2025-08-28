Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Today’s edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld is packed with the latest theater buzz and must-see highlights. Take a backstage look as rehearsals kick off for the national tour of The Sound of Music, and join the celebration as Free Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night opens at the Delacorte. Plus, Broadway box office numbers are in with Mamma Mia! having its biggest week ever!

Get an exclusive glimpse of Stranger Things: The First Shadow's epic onstage magic, see how Hamilton's Eliza is remixing viral trends, and watch Ainsley Melham’s enchanting return to Aladdin on Broadway. Plus, enjoy striking new photos from Tuesdays With Morrie at Westport Country Playhouse and a magical collaboration between The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and the Kingdom Choir.

We’re also welcoming new Broadway Junior musicals from DreamWorks, celebrating awards and honors with The Prince Fellowship and the SDCF residency, and covering new projects like Wait in the Wings' first Broadway History Harvest. Around the globe, there are casting updates, festival news, and even a 2026 tour tease from Ariana Grande!

All that and more awaits you below. Let’s dive into another show-stopping day in the theater world!