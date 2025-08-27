Caesars Palace Times Square Commits $15 Million to Build Museum of Civil Rights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caesars Palace Times Square has announced new details for a $15 million commitment via their partnership with the Civil Rights Foundation to support the buildout of the Museum of Civil Rights, a new civil rights museum which will be located in Manhattan.

This comes after Caesars committed $5 Million to support the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center if the bid to bring a casino to 1515 Broadway in Times Square is accepted. Caesars also partnered with Wendell Pierce on a $10 million investment to launch and sustain the New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund.

In 2022, Caesars Entertainment and SL Green intended to construct a Caesars Palace at 1515 Broadway, which caused a lot of backlash within the theatre community and beyond. The No Times Square Casino Coalition is comprised of residents, businesses, community organizations and stakeholders from the Times Square community who are committed to its long-term future and concerned about the significant negative impacts a casino would bring.

The Caesars Palace Community Advisory Committee held its first public meeting earlier this month at the Scandinavia House.

The Museum of Civil Rights aims to be a multicultural center located in the heart of New York City and dedicated to the ongoing struggle for equality. The museum will highlight the heroes and showcase the art, politics, literature, photography, film, music, posters, artifacts and video created by and for all groups who have fought for, and continue to fight for equal opportunity in New York City and the Northeast.

“Caesars Palace Times Square is more than a project—it’s a partnership with New Yorkers,” said Garrett Armwood, Vice President at SL Green. “Supporting the Museum of Civil Rights reflects our belief that progress in this city is only real when it is inclusive, and when we honor those who fought to open doors of opportunity for all. This commitment is about preserving history while investing in the future, ensuring that Times Square remains not only the crossroads of the world, but also a beacon of equity, diversity, and resilience for generations to come.”

“For decades, we’ve marched, organized, and raised our voices to demand justice. Now, thanks to this historic commitment from Caesars Palace Times Square, we will have a permanent home in the heart of New York City to tell that story,“ said Reverend Al Sharpton. “Investments like this are what set this gaming proposal apart from all the rest: a demonstrated commitment to the community they seek to be a part of. Thank you for this support, and we look forward to making this project a reality.”

This commitment is a piece of Caesars Palace Times Square’s $250 million investment in public benefits that also include public safety, workforce support, emergency medical services, and health equity initiatives across Times Square and surrounding neighborhoods.