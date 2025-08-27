Video: Ainsley Melham Returns to ALADDIN on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday night, Ainsley Melham returned to the Broadway production of Aladdin in the title role. Watch a video of him taking his first bow back in the production! The Boop! the Musical alum will stay with the Disney musical through Sunday, November 30.

Melham originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and joined the Broadway company for several months in 2019, marking his Broadway debut.

Ainsley Melham most recently originated the role of Dwayne in BOOP! The Musical. He starred as Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, following his Helpmann-nominated performance in the Australian national tour. Other credits in his home country—Australia—include the national tours of Wicked (Fiyero), Pippin (Pippin), and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Prince Topher).

Also Kiss of the Spiderwoman (Molina), Merrily We Roll Along (Charley Kringas), The Normal Heart (Felix), Xanadu (Sonny), Watershed: The Death of Dr. Duncan (Lost Boy), and Hi-5 (host). He is a proud graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and his work on Aladdin is a celebration of his Arab heritage.

About Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.