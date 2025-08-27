New WICKED Book to Showcase Ozian Characters and Locations Ahead of New Film

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Before Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21, fans can revisit their favorite characters and locations from Part One of the blockbuster film adaptation in a new book from HarperCollins.

Available on November 18, "Wicked: The Faces & Places of Oz" allows readers the chance to go on a visual journey through the world of Oz, from Munchkinland to Shiz, and from the Ozdust Ballroom to the Emerald City. Along the way, they can also catch up with familiar characters like Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Boq, Nessarose, the Wizard, Madame Morrible, and more.

Take a look at an official preview of the book below, which features detailed photos from the Emerald City, Shiz, and more. Pre-order the new book here.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.

Photos courtesy of Universal Pictures