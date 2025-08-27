Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming North American tour of The Sound of Music. The Jack O’Brien-directed tour stars Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Christiane Noll as Mother Abbess, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.

"We need tours! We need to keep theatre alive and keep it accessible to people," Capaldi told BroadwayWorld. "If you don't live near Broadway, that should not be a barrier to exploring your own creativity and to seeing creativity up on stage and letting that inspire the next generation of theatre creators and theatregoers."

The von Trapp children will be played by Eli Vander Griend (Friedrich), Ava Davis (Louisa), Benjamin Stasiek (Kurt), Haddie Mac (Brigitta), Ruby Caramore (Marta), and Luciana VanDette (Gretl), with Harper Burns, Oliver Cirelli, and Molly Glowacki as understudies. Additional cast members include John Adkison, Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker, Meredith Lustig, Jennifer Malenke, Mark Bradley Miller, Tess Primack, Corey Greenan, Ruthie Sangster, and Daniel Robert Sullivan.

"There is a reason that The Sound of Music is done over and over again," added Noll. "It's really well written. It's really well constructed. The music is iconic- we all know it, we sing it every year. If you're gonna do a revival, what are you gonna bring to it that's different? There is something comforting about seeing the same thing over and over again, but I think if you're actually go to the theatre, then you want to see something different."

Check out photos from rehearsals here and watch in this video as they give a special sneak peek of "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss," and "Do Re Mi".