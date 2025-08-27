Videos: HAMILTON Reverses Viral Trend With Eliza Remix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hamilton is flipping the script on a recent viral trend using "Best of Wives and Best of Women." After the act two song picked up steam on TikTok recently, the musical's account has reversed the trend, with Eliza acting out Hamilton's part in the scene.

In the original trend, someone dressed as Hamilton – typically including a drawn-on goatee to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda – sneaks out while Eliza sings to him. In a new post, current 'Eliza' Morgan Anita Wood drew on some fake facial hair to act out the scene.

Lin-Manuel Miranda commented on the video, writing "Peach fuzz and he can’t even grow it…," a lyric from "Satisfied."

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.