Video: First Single From THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Cast Recording, Out in September

The original cast recording from The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical is set to be released on CD, Digital & LP formats on 19th September via Island EMI. To pre-order the album, click here.

The new single ‘Miranda Girl' has also been released, sung by Georgie Buckland who plays Andy in the musical. Check out the video!

The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical, has consistently smashed sales records since opening at the Dominion Theatre last year, becoming the fastest selling show in the theatre’s history and continues to be a Box Office hit in the West End.

Composed by musical icon Elton John, with lyrics from Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, these songs are a reminder that dreams – like fashion – never go out of style. The CD and Digital release contains all 18 songs from the musical recorded by the celebrated Original West End Cast, which includes Vanessa Williams (Miranda), Matt Henry, MBE (Nigel), Georgie Buckland (Andy), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Emily), Rhys Whitfield (Nate) and James Darch (Christian), as well as two previously unheard Elton John Original Demos, while the LP will include a selection of 12 tracks. The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical is produced in the West End by Kevin McCollum, David Furnish, and Jamie Wilson. The cast recording is produced and mixed by Giles Martin, with the Elton John Original demos produced by Matt Still and Kim Bullard.

The Elton John Original Demos formed the architectural drawings the musical was built from. The new album marks the first time fans can gain an insight into this incredible creative process with Elton’s recordings of ‘I Mean Business’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ included in the CD and Digital release.

Elton John says: “The subject matter of The Devil Wears Prada absolutely screams out for music. It's been one of my favourite films of the last 20 years, so when the conversation came up about me writing the music for the stage version, it was an absolute no-brainer. I'm always looking forward, never backwards, so it absolutely had to be a modern, contemporary score. The best musicals leave people with a joyous feeling, and that's completely how I felt writing this. 'It has been wonderful to see the response & success of the stage show and hearing the fantastic reactions to the songs."

The Devil Wears Prada: A New Musical, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (KPop Demon Hunters, Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to e. Choose your outfit carefully and get ready for a new musical that’s hautter than hell! The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

CD and Digital Tracklist:

01 I Mean Business (Including Prologue)

02 House Of Miranda

03 I Only Love You For Your Body

04 How To Survive At Runway

05 Girl For The Job

06 In Or Out (Part 1)

07 Dress Your Way Up

08 In Or Out (Part 2)

09 The Devil Wears Prada

10 Miranda Girl

11 Bon Voyage

12 The Old You

13 Paris City Of Dreams

14 Who’s She

15 Seen

16 Your Twenties

17 Stay On Top

18 What’s Right For Me

19. I Mean Business (Elton John Original Demo)

20. The Devil Wears Prada (Elton John Original Demo)

LP Tracklist:

Side A

01 I Mean Business

02 House Of Miranda

03 How To Survive At Runway

04 Dress Your Way Up

05 The Devil Wears Prada

06 Miranda Girl

Side B

01 Bon Voyage

02 The Old You

03 Who’s She

04 Seen

05 Stay On Top

06 What’s Right For Me