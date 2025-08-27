Ariana Grande Teases 2026 Tour Announcement in New Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amid the ramp-up for Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande continues to tease her return to live performance. The pop superstar recently took to Instagram with a new "eternal sunshine"- themed video that promises she will "see you next year," with a further announcement imminent. Whether this is a tour, a residency, or something else has yet to be revealed. If it is indeed a tour for her 2024 album, it would be her first since the Sweetener World Tour, which took place in 2019.

Earlier this summer, Grande confirmed upcoming plans for live music performances in 2026, "even if it’s just for a little." She shared that, despite her growing acting career, she will not abandon her musical roots as it "has always been my lifeline." Grande went on to explain that this part of her career "may not look exactly like it did before, but I much prefer how it looks in my head." Check out her new post below, which appears to feature Peaches, a character played by Grande, in the "brighter days ahead" short film.

Grande is starring as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. She has since booked roles in Focker In-Law and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. In previous interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater.

Grande's most recent music release is "eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days edition," the deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2024 album. The new version of her album includes six additional tracks, including Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, Past Life, and Hampstead, which is inspired by the UK location where she stayed during the filming of Wicked in 2023. Check it out here.

The performer also released a short film "brighter days ahead," released in conjunction with the album. The film is directed by Grande and Christian Breslauer, and sees an elderly Peaches (a character played by Grande) who checks into the Brighter Days clinic to revitalize her memory.

The latest version of her hit album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She will next be seen in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo courtesy of Disney