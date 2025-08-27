Video: Watch 'Mind-Blowing' Moments From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stranger Things: The First Shadow is giving a rare look inside the Upside Down with a sneak peek at five "mind-blowing" moments from the Tony-winning Broadway production. The play has shared a new Instagram Reel that shows off the special effects utilized in the show, some of which look straight out of the Netflix series.

The new video shows off the Mind-Flayer, several levitations, the life-sized 1940s battleship, the slow motion collapse at the end of the show, and "the rift" with a Demogorgon.

The show, currently playing at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway, won 4 Tony Awards, making it the most Tony-winning play of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

Earlier this year, Netflix released the official documentary, Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which offers an electrifying look backstage during the making of the critically acclaimed, award-winning play in the lead up to its world premiere at London's Phoenix Theatre in December 2023. It is available to watch now exclusively on Netflix.