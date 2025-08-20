 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 20, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s plenty of exciting theatre news to kickstart your day. Last week saw MAMMA MIA!’s triumphant Broadway opening land in the top five at the box office, while Chiara Aurelia shared her insights on her breakout role in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN. Meanwhile, reviews rolled in for the comedic new solo show JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE. See production images from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in WAITING FOR GODOT and get your first video look at regional stunners like JERSEY BOYS at The Muny and WEST SIDE STORY at Maine State Music Theatre. Plus, discover the new faces joining THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tour and THE LION KING, catch up on industry moves, celebrity celebrations, and check out today’s BroadwayWorld Games for your daily dose of showbiz fun!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, August 24
Call Me Izzy closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/17/25 - MAMMA MIA! Opens and Hits Top 5 in the Grosses

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/17/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image
Debut of the Month: Chiara Aurelia on JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN's Powerful Message

Chiara Aurelia is currently making her Broadway debut as Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor is the Villain! Read BroadwayWorld's debut of the month interview with Aurelia here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image
Review Roundup: JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE Opens On Broadway

The new theatrical one-man show, Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered. Read the reviews!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Video: JERSEY BOYS First Look at The Muny
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the final show of the season - Jersey Boys at the Muny! Check out the cast in action. Jersey Boys tells the inspiring story of four blue-collar kids who became pop-music legends.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Video: WEST SIDE STORY at Maine State Music Theatre First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT)'s production of one of the most celebrated musicals in American theatre history - West Side Story, running August 6–23 at the Pickard Theater.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: WAITING FOR GODOT's Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter & More Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot is getting ready for Broadway! The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there! Check back for highlights from conversations with the cast.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production images and post-show shots of the cast and creative team of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Concert. See the photos here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: Dylan Moran, Harriet Walker and More in AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath Season season continues with William Shakespeare’s timeless comedy As You Like It, directed by Ralph Fiennes. See photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
A ROOM WITH A VIEW Musical Will Get Industry Presentation
by Nicole Rosky
Cody Gerszewski's A Room with a View musical, based on the classic novel by E.M. Forster, will get a private industry presentation  at the AMT Theater (354 W 45th Street, New York NY 10036). The event will be held on Wednesday September 17.. (more...)
Amber Ruffin to Host 2025 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dramatists Guild Foundation has revealed that Amber Ruffin, Tony, Emmy and Writers Guild nominated writer, comedian and New York Times best-selling author, will return as host of the organization’s annual Gala. Learn more!. (more...)
The People's Theatre Reveals 2025 Playwrights Unit Cohort
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The People's Theatre has seleced three exceptional playwrights for its 2025 Playwrights Unit: Rudy Bamenga, Alyssa Haddad-Chin, and Victoria Lino. Learn more! . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Star Gracie Cochrane Joins HARRY POTTER Series as Ginny Weasley
by Josh Sharpe
Stage actress Gracie Cochrane, who recently starred as Jemima Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has been tapped to play Ginny Weasley in HBO's Harry Potter series.. (more...)
Boxcar Theatre Executive Director Resigns Following Allegations
by Joshua Wright
Boxcar Theatre executive director Nick Olivero has resigned following online allegations made by a vigilante group; the theater has appointed interim leadership.. (more...)

A ROOM WITH A VIEW Musical Will Get Industry Presentation
by Nicole Rosky
Cody Gerszewski's A Room with a View musical, based on the classic novel by E.M. Forster, will get a private industry presentation  at the AMT Theater (354 W 45th Street, New York NY 10036). The event will be held on Wednesday September 17.. (more...)

Kate Rockwell to Step in for Kerry Butler in HEATHERS Off-Broadway in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kate Rockwell will join Heathers the Musical as Westerberg High’s guidance counselor Ms. Fleming, stepping in for Kerry Butler. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
NYC Broadway Week 2-For-1 Tickets on Sale Now for 24 Shows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are now available, featuring 24 shows, with performances running from Monday, September 8, through Sunday, September 21. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Midori Marsh, Melo Ludwig and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional principal cast members have been revealed for the upcoming North American Tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Learn more!. (more...)
CHEZ JOEY, A Reimagining of PAL JOEY, Will Play Arena Stage
by Joshua Wright
Arena Stage will present Chez Joey, a vibrant new take on the musical inspired by John O’Hara’s ‘Pal Joey’ stories for The New Yorker. Chez Joey brings a complete book revision by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King) and a curated selection of brand-new arrangements from the legendary catalog of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart to a 21st-century audience.. (more...)
John Cariani, Ben Crawford and More to Star in TEN BRAVE SECONDS Reading at Pioneer Theatre Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pioneer Theatre Company will present a developmental reading in advance of its upcoming world premiere of Ten Brave Seconds by Will Van Dyke and Jeff Talbott. Learn more!. (more...)
THE LION KING Welcomes New 'Young Simba' and 'Young Nala' Cast Members This Month
by A.A. Cristi
Disney’s The Lion King will welcome new cast members beginning tonight, Tuesday, August 19. Caleb Beltran and Julius-Raymond Weems IV will perform as Young Simba, while McKenzie Sherie Lewis and Emma Origenes will perform as Young Nala at certain performances.. (more...)
Listen: Frank Wildhorn Releases New Live Album Featuring Jazz Renditions of Broadway Favorites
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn has partnered with Jane Monheit and Clint Holmes on a new live album recorded at The Smith Center's Cabaret Jazz, featuring songs from Wildhorn musicals. Listen to it here!. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, & More Join FINDING YOUR ROOTS Season 12
by Josh Sharpe
PBS's Finding Your Roots has announced its Season 12 lineup, with a celebrity guest roster that includes Tony Award winners Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, and Tracy Letts.. (more...)
Danny Boyle to Direct Film Adaptation of James Graham's INK
by Josh Sharpe
Director Danny Boyle will helm the film adaptation of James Graham's Ink, with Guy Pearce and Jack O'Connell in talks to play Rupert Murdoch and Larry Lamb, respectively.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Alex Newell

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Every day's like an open door!
Every night is a fantasy!
Every sound is a symphony!"

- Hairspray

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos