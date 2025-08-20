Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s plenty of exciting theatre news to kickstart your day. Last week saw MAMMA MIA!’s triumphant Broadway opening land in the top five at the box office, while Chiara Aurelia shared her insights on her breakout role in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN. Meanwhile, reviews rolled in for the comedic new solo show JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE. See production images from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in WAITING FOR GODOT and get your first video look at regional stunners like JERSEY BOYS at The Muny and WEST SIDE STORY at Maine State Music Theatre. Plus, discover the new faces joining THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tour and THE LION KING, catch up on industry moves, celebrity celebrations, and check out today’s BroadwayWorld Games for your daily dose of showbiz fun!
Sunday, August 24
Call Me Izzy closes on Broadway
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/17/25 - MAMMA MIA! Opens and Hits Top 5 in the Grosses
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/17/2025.
Debut of the Month: Chiara Aurelia on JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN's Powerful Message
Chiara Aurelia is currently making her Broadway debut as Shelby Holcomb in John Proctor is the Villain! Read BroadwayWorld's debut of the month interview with Aurelia here!
Review Roundup: JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE Opens On Broadway
The new theatrical one-man show, Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered. Read the reviews!
| Video: JERSEY BOYS First Look at The Muny
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the final show of the season - Jersey Boys at the Muny! Check out the cast in action. Jersey Boys tells the inspiring story of four blue-collar kids who became pop-music legends.. (more...)
| Video: WEST SIDE STORY at Maine State Music Theatre First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT)'s production of one of the most celebrated musicals in American theatre history - West Side Story, running August 6–23 at the Pickard Theater.. (more...)
| Photos: WAITING FOR GODOT's Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter & More Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot is getting ready for Broadway! The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was there! Check back for highlights from conversations with the cast.. (more...)
| Photos: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production images and post-show shots of the cast and creative team of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Concert. See the photos here! . (more...)
| Photos: Dylan Moran, Harriet Walker and More in AS YOU LIKE IT at Theatre Royal Bath
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath Season season continues with William Shakespeare’s timeless comedy As You Like It, directed by Ralph Fiennes. See photos here!. (more...)
A ROOM WITH A VIEW Musical Will Get Industry Presentation
by Nicole Rosky
Cody Gerszewski's A Room with a View musical, based on the classic novel by E.M. Forster, will get a private industry presentation at the AMT Theater (354 W 45th Street, New York NY 10036). The event will be held on Wednesday September 17.. (more...)
