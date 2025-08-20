Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 20, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s plenty of exciting theatre news to kickstart your day. Last week saw MAMMA MIA!’s triumphant Broadway opening land in the top five at the box office, while Chiara Aurelia shared her insights on her breakout role in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN. Meanwhile, reviews rolled in for the comedic new solo show JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE. See production images from Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in WAITING FOR GODOT and get your first video look at regional stunners like JERSEY BOYS at The Muny and WEST SIDE STORY at Maine State Music Theatre. Plus, discover the new faces joining THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tour and THE LION KING, catch up on industry moves, celebrity celebrations, and check out today’s BroadwayWorld Games for your daily dose of showbiz fun!