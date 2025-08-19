Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/17/25 - MAMMA MIA! Opens and Hits Top 5 in the Grosses

Click Here for More on BROADWAY GROSSES

Of note this week: MAMMA MIA! opened at the Winter Garden on 8/14. The excitement of the opening resulted in the show being the 5th highest grossing production of the week. Read the reviews HERE!

GYPSY closed on 8/17. GYPSY's closure resulted in a slight surge in capacity from its prior week of performances.

JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 8/18.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CALL ME IZZY (12%), GYPSY (10%), PURPOSE (0.7%), MAMMA MIA! (0.3%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-11.2%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-9.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-8.8%), CHICAGO (-8.6%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-6.7%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-6.6%), MJ (-5.8%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-5.5%), HADESTOWN (-4.3%), ALADDIN (-3.6%), THE LION KING (-3.5%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-3.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.9%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-2.9%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-2.7%), THE OUTSIDERS (-2.4%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-2.2%), & JULIET (-1.5%), JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE (-0.5%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.3%), JUST IN TIME (-0.2%),

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 245,807 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,790,665. The average ticket price was $121.20.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.31%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.91% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $121.20 is down $-2.03 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $2,197,796

WICKED: $2,018,031

THE LION KING: $1,948,220

GYPSY: $1,607,723

MAMMA MIA!: $1,606,092





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE ($131,931), CALL ME IZZY ($482,403), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($497,927), CHICAGO ($511,828), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($571,529)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON: $493,145

GYPSY: $416,583

CALL ME IZZY: $90,971

PURPOSE: $56,569

MAMMA MIA!: $32,964





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-282,350), WICKED ($-226,257), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-201,573), ALADDIN ($-185,385), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-161,840)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

JUST IN TIME: $227.49

HAMILTON: $204.60

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $172.56

PURPOSE: $165.06

OH, MARY!: $163.93





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE ($28.96), HELL'S KITCHEN ($84.35), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($85.86), THE GREAT GATSBY ($86.53), HADESTOWN ($92.57)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 102.3%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 102.2%

HAMILTON: 101.4%

MAMMA MIA!: 100.6%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE (54.9%), CHICAGO (61.1%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (67.7%), CALL ME IZZY (70%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (71.8%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

MAMMA MIA!: 1551

GYPSY: 1276

CALL ME IZZY: 770

PURPOSE: 36

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 5





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1450), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-836), THE GREAT GATSBY (-800), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-754), CHICAGO (-746)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..