A ROOM WITH A VIEW Musical Will Get Industry Presentation

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Cody Gerszewski's A Room with a View musical, based on the classic novel by E.M. Forster, will get a private industry presentation at the AMT Theater (354 W 45th Street, New York NY 10036). The event will be held on Wednesday September 17.

Best Pitch Winner of the 3rd Annual “Broadway Shark Tank” hosted by Open Jar Studios, A Room with a View follows the story of Lucy Honeychurch, a young woman living in turn-of-the-century England. When Lucy vacations to 1908 Italy with her old-fashioned cousin, she meets George Emerson and his eccentric father. Through the chance encounter, Lucy embarks on a journey of self-discovery and learns how to follow one’s heart in the face of societal expectation.

Featuring a cast of Broadway actors, the evening’s performers include: Sean Seamus Thompson as George Emerson, Eric Peters as Cecil Vyse, William Thomas Evans as Mr. Emerson, Katie Claire McGrath as Lucy Honeychurch, Robert Anthony Jones as Mr. Beebe, Jennifer Byrne as Eleanor Lavish/Mrs. Honeychurch, Lara Hayhurst as Charlotte Bartlett, Benji Heying as Freddy Honeychurch, and Juliet Wolfe reading Stage Directions.

The presentation will be Directed by Jamibeth Margolis (Off-Broadway: Winesday, Arvada Center: Do I Hear a Waltz?, Jekyll & Hyde), with Music Direction by Katie Coleman. Caitlin Winkenbach will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Dramaturgy by Juliet Wolfe.