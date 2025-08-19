Boxcar Theatre Executive Director Resigns Following Allegations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, Nick Olivero has resigned as executive director of San Francisco’s Boxcar Theatre after allegations surfaced online from a group calling itself People v. Preds. The group alleged Olivero attempted to meet someone posing as a 14-year-old boy.

In a statement shared on Boxcar Theatre’s social media accounts, the company said: "A private citizen’s social media accounts personally accused Nick Olivero of sending inappropriate digital messages to someone who presented as a minor. We are shocked and appalled by these allegations and take them very seriously."

The group posted videos and screenshots online earlier this month, alleging that Olivero had engaged in communications with an individual identifying as underage. Boxcar Theatre announced that Managing Director Stefani Pelletier and Executive Producer Laura Drake Chambers will take over Olivero’s duties.

Boxcar, founded in 2005 and known for productions including The Speakeasy, has canceled its upcoming production Nightmare: House on Franklin St.