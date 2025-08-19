Midori Marsh, Melo Ludwig and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour

Additional principal cast members have been revealed for the upcoming North American Tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.



As previously announced, Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ with Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé,’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul.’ They are joined on tour by Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli,’ William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin,’ Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André,’ Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry’ Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi,’ Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry,’ and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances.’



Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks. The new North American tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations, will premiere at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD, then will continue to major markets throughout its first touring year including Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and more.