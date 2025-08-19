Danny Boyle to Direct Film Adaptation of James Graham's INK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld previously reported that Ink, the hit play from James Graham, would be making its way to the big screen. Now, Deadline has reported that director Danny Boyle will helm the film, with Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) and Jack O'Connell (Sinners) in talks to play Rupert Murdoch and Larry Lamb, respectively. Graham has adapted his play for the feature film, which will begin filming this October.

Ink tells the story of a brash young Rupert Murdoch as he seeks to transform the fortunes of British tabloid newspaper The Sun alongside editor Larry Lamb. The play made its debut at the Almedia Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the West End and eventually Broadway in 2019. The Broadway production garnered two Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Play (Bertie Carvel) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Neil Austin).

James Graham is an award-winning screenwriter and playwright, whose recent work includes Dear England (National Theatre of GB and West End), which won the Olivier award for Best Play in 2024 and is currently being adapted into a BBC miniseries. Other theatre work includes This House, Punch (coming to the West End and Broadway later in 2025), Best of Enemies, Tammy Faye, Labour of Love, which won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy.

As a director, Danny Boyle is known for such movies as Trainspotting and its sequel, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Steve Jobs, and several films in the 28 Days Later franchise. He has also directed for the theater, including productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic, and the Royal National Theatre.

About Ink on Broadway

Tony and Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel and Olivier Award winner Jonny Lee Miller starred in Ink with David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Bill Buell (The History Boys), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Eden Marryshow (Broadway Debut), Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman), Erin Neufer (Broadway Debut), Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (Broadway Debut), Michael Siberry (Junk), Robert Stanton (Saint Joan), and Tara Summers (The Hard Problem).

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most Ink is on!

The creative team for Ink included Bunny Christie (scenic & costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music & sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreographer & movement director), Ben Furey (dialect coach) and Julie McBride (music director).

James Graham photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Danny Boyle photo credit: Walter McBride