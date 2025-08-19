NYC Broadway Week 2-For-1 Tickets on Sale Now for 24 Shows

Shows include Death Becomes Her, Mamma Mia!, Maybe Happy Ending and more.
NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are now available, featuring 24 shows, with performances running from Monday, September 8, through Sunday, September 21. The twice-yearly program invites audiences to experience Broadway at a value, making NYC’s world-class theater more accessible.
& Juliet
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
Buena Vista Social Club**
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Chicago
Death Becomes Her
The Great Gatsby
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Hell’s Kitchen
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride**
The Lion King
Mamma Mia!**
Maybe Happy Ending
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
MJ The Musical
Oh, Mary!
Operation Mincemeat**
The Outsiders**
Punch**
Six The Musical
Stranger Things: The First Shadow**
Wicked
*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.
The NYC Broadway Week Fall 2025 program will celebrate 400 years with Founded By Broadway, a free live concert in Times Square on September 7—hosted by NYC Mayor Adams, NYC Tourism + Conventions and The Broadway League—featuring performances from 23 Broadway shows. Founded By Broadway is a marquee event of NYC Tourism + Conventions’ Founded By NYC campaign commemorating 400 years of New York City, and will double as a kick off to NYC Broadway Week, beginning on September 8.
