NYC Broadway Week 2-For-1 Tickets on Sale Now for 24 Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are now available, featuring 24 shows, with performances running from Monday, September 8, through Sunday, September 21. The twice-yearly program invites audiences to experience Broadway at a value, making NYC’s world-class theater more accessible.

NYC Broadway Week Fall 2025 participating shows include*:

& Juliet

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Buena Vista Social Club**

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Chicago

Death Becomes Her

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell’s Kitchen

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride**

The Lion King

Mamma Mia!**

Maybe Happy Ending

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

MJ The Musical

Oh, Mary!

Operation Mincemeat**

The Outsiders**

Punch**

Six The Musical

Stranger Things: The First Shadow**

Wicked



*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

The NYC Broadway Week Fall 2025 program will celebrate 400 years with Founded By Broadway, a free live concert in Times Square on September 7—hosted by NYC Mayor Adams, NYC Tourism + Conventions and The Broadway League—featuring performances from 23 Broadway shows. Founded By Broadway is a marquee event of NYC Tourism + Conventions’ Founded By NYC campaign commemorating 400 years of New York City, and will double as a kick off to NYC Broadway Week, beginning on September 8.