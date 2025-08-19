Listen: Frank Wildhorn Releases New Live Album Featuring Jazz Renditions of Broadway Favorites

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn has partnered with Jane Monheit and Clint Holmes on a new live album recorded at The Smith Center's Cabaret Jazz. "Frank & Friends: Live in Las Vegas with Jane Monheit and Clint Holmes," produced by Wildhorn and and Myron Martin, features 17 tracks, including songs from Wildhorn musicals “Jekyll & Hyde”, “The Scarlet Pimpernel”, “Wonderland,”” Camille Claudel” & Whitney Houston’s Worldwide #1 Hit, “Where Do Broken Heart Go?”

The album showcases Wildhorn's catalogue, drawing from his musical theatre and pop compositions, arranged in a dynamic jazz style for the first time, specifically for Monheit and Holmes' vocals. Wildhorn praises Monheit as "an amazing musical force of nature, with a gorgeous voice that can do anything she wants it to do. She has her own special way in interpreting a lyric that makes her a wonderful storyteller.”

Of Holmes, Wildhorn says, “Clint is a brother, and we have made music together for a long time. He is such a soulful singer, and he has such range where he can be so playful and spontaneous with his performance, and it’s a beautiful thing.” When their voices unite, Wildhorn notes, “Jane and Clint are both the ultimate musicians, so when they come together on stage, it’s fireworks.”

The album features Frank Wildhorn on piano, Eric Tewalt on woodwinds, Keith Nelson on bass, and Adam Shendal on drums. The recording was mixed by Pat Thrall, with Dan Doquisa as Technical Director, Kevin Ruschmann as Recording Engineer, and Kevin Harvey as Audio Engineer. Steven Mack provides lighting design for the venue.

This release comes following the world premiere of Wildhorn's second full-length symphony, the "Odessa Symphonie," recorded and performed by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and available on all digital platforms. Wildhorn and Friends also performed concerts in Europe this summer featuring the Orchestral performances of his classical work followed by local stars presenting a rock concert-inspired selection of songs from his musical theatre and pop repertoire, in which the Composer himself accompanied on the piano, offering commentary on the material between numbers to great acclaim and excitement.

Listen to the new album below:

About Frank Wildhorn:

Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated composer/producer Frank Wildhorn's works span the worlds of popular, theatrical, jazz, R&B and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway with Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War. Also for Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde, Dracula, Victor/Victoria, Wonderland, and the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. West End: Bonnie & Clyde, Your Lie In April, Death Note the Musical in Concert, and Your Lie In April the Musical in Concert. International: Carmen, Camille Claudel, Casanova, Cyrano, Death Note, Einstein: A Matter of Time, Fist of the North Star, Kane and Abel, Mata Hari, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, No Longer Human, Rudolf, Tears of Heaven, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Man Who Laughs, Your Lie in April and Xcalibur. Upcoming: Mac & Beth, Reunion, Song of Bernadette and Van Gogh In Love. He Produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theatre. The Korea Times recently proclaimed Wildhorn as “Korea’s most popular musical composer”. He is the first American to be named Best Musical Composer in China (No Longer Human 2024).

About Jane Monheit

Jane Monheit, a Grammy-nominated jazz and adult contemporary vocalist, has released thirteen studio albums and toured the world, gracing stages from Carnegie Hall to iconic jazz clubs. Her collaborations include jazz luminaries such as Terence Blanchard and John Pizzarelli.

About Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes, a two-time Grammy nominee, is celebrated for his soulful vocals and captivating stage presence. His dynamic career includes hosting his Emmy-award-winning talk show, "New York at Night" and performing for six U.S. Presidents. He has received numerous “Entertainer of the Year" awards. A documentary on Clint Holmes is scheduled for a 2026 release.

Photo courtesy of Frank Wildhorn