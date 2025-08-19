CHEZ JOEY, A Reimagining of PAL JOEY, Will Play Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arena Stage will present Chez Joey, a vibrant new take on the musical inspired by John O’Hara’s ‘Pal Joey’ stories for The New Yorker. Chez Joey brings a complete book revision by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King) and a curated selection of brand-new arrangements from the legendary catalog of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart to a 21st-century audience.

Centering a similar slick-talking, velvet-voiced songster, this tale of ambition, seduction, and survival is hotter than ever. Co-directed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Savion Glover (Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk) and actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn (ABC’s Scandal), Chez Joey will run January 30 – March 15, 2026, in the Kreeger Theater. Press Night will be held on Friday, February 13.

“We were deeply inspired by John O’Hara’s original ‘Pal Joey’ stories, first published in the 1930s, which became the basis for our Chez Joey,” said Goldwyn. “Richard LaGravenese has given us a new take on Joey Evans’s story—the ambition, the romance of an uncompromising artist—with stunning choreography from my co-director, the incomparable Savion Glover, who has also created groundbreaking arrangements of our timeless Rodgers and Hart score. We are so thrilled to introduce Arena audiences to Chez Joey this January.”

Set on the South Side of 1940s Chicago, the stakes are high, the music is hotter, and the game of romance and ambition never sounded so good. Enter Joey Evans. A silver-tongued nightclub performer with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he finds himself caught between a bright-eyed chorus girl and the wealthy widow who can bankroll his big break—for a price. As the lights dim and the music swells, Joey’s got a choice to make: play it straight or gamble it all for a shot at the spotlight.

“To build Chez Joey with this phenomenal creative team is to create a work that pulses with energy, innovation, and the heartbeat of possibility,” said Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif. “Together, we’re breathing new life into a classic, layering in the vibrancy of jazz to create a production that feels both timeless and electric.”

In addition to reintroducing beloved standards like “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “What is a Man?,” and “I Could Write a Book” to a new generation, the score for Chez Joey expands to include favorites from the 1957 film adaptation, such as “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.” Rodgers and Hart fans can also expect classics like “This Can’t Be Love,” “I Wish I Were in Love Again,” and “Blue Moon,” among others.

Tickets start at $49. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Arena Stage’s many savings programs include “pay your age” tickets for those aged 35 and under; military, first responder, and educator discounts; student discounts; and “Southwest Nights” for those living and working in the District’s Southwest neighborhood. To learn more, visit arenastage.org/savings-programs.

Tickets are available at arenastage.org. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 202-488-3300, Tuesday-Sunday, 12-8 p.m., or in person through the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C., two hours before a performance.