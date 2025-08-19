CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Star Gracie Cochrane Joins HARRY POTTER Series as Ginny Weasley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage actress Gracie Cochrane, who recently starred as Jemima Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has been tapped to play Ginny Weasley in HBO's Harry Potter series. The performer also played in Young Éponine in Les Misérables at Milton Keynes Theatre and was part of the choir in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Cochrane will star alongside twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley and Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley. The news was announced with a photo of the Weasley actors, also featuring the previously announced Alastair Stout as Ron. Take a look at the new photo below.

The HBO Original Harry Potter television series has officially begun production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, UK. The series, an adaptation of the seven-volume book series, will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, where it’s available.

The Harry Potter series will be led by Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Matilda alum Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other Harry Potter cast members include Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid as series regulars. Recurring cast includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Bertie Carvel, Tony and Olivier Award-winning performer of the stage and screen, has been tapped to play the role of Cornelius Fudge. Take a look at the full line-up of theater actors in the series.

The series is said to be a faithful adaptation of the seven-book Harry Potter series, with each season bringing Harry Potter's adventures to new and existing audiences. The upcoming series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Department heads include Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and previously announced Holly Waddington (Costume Designer).