Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Returns to Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re waking up with a star-studded lineup of Broadway news, interviews, and performance highlights. Today, catch Ali Louis Bourzgui sharing musical inspiration behind his run in Hadestown, and the all-star cast of ART—Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale, and James Corden—explaining what’s in store for Broadway’s first revival of the award-winning play. Go behind the scenes of HBO’s The Gilded Age with choreographer John Carrafa, and check out an exclusive video of Andrew Rannells on The Great American Baking Show. Plus, from red-hot opening night photos at MAMMA MIA! to the latest on industry movers and shakers—including Kennedy Center’s big leadership news—there’s something for everyone. Connect with our global stage, play today’s BroadwayWord game, and celebrate the world’s brightest talents right here!
But first...
Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Is Making Music Onstage and Off
Ali Louis Bourzgui takes center stage in this BroadwayWorld exclusive, opening up about his electrifying run as Orpheus in Hadestown and the artistry that fuels his performance. Watch in this video!
Video: Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale & James Corden Explain What ART Is All About
In just a matter of weeks, performances begin for the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton. Watch as the cast explains what it's all about in this video.
Exclusive: Choreographer John Carrafa on Recreating Historical Dances for THE GILDED AGE
Following the conclusion of Season 3, we spoke to choreographer John Carrafa about the challenges of working on a period piece, the casting process for the dancers, and his experience bringing Mrs. Russell's latest ball to life.
| Video: Watch an Exclusive Clip of Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer, the newest iteration of the fan-favorite franchise. Check it out now!. (more...)
| Video: Bob Odenkirk Shares Whether He Would Return to Broadway
by Josh Sharpe
While promoting his new movie Nobody 2, Bob Odenkirk reflected on his experience starring in the Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross and shared whether he would perform on Broadway again in the future. Check out the interview!. (more...)
| Photos: MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call
by Jennifer Broski
Here we go again! The beloved jukebox musical classic turned global film phenomenon MAMMA MIA! has officially reopened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. See photos from the opening night curtain call here! . (more...)
| Photos: Morgan James Brings I'M OLD FASHIONED to Dizzy's Club
by Stephen Sorokoff
The powerhouse vocalist is back by popular demand with a soulful tribute to the Johnny Mercer Songbook The sold-out run continues with two more sets on Friday August 15 at 7 and 9 pm. See photos from the Thursday August 14 show.. (more...)
| Photos: Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel in BORN WITH TEETH
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Ncuti Gatwa as Kit Marlowe and Edward Bluemel as William Shakespeare in Born With Teeth, which marks its West End premiere presented by Playful Productions, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Elizabeth Williams.. (more...)
Review: HEDDA, Starring Lily Allen, Theatre Royal Bath
by Cheryl Markosky
Anyone who thinks Lily Allen's simply an upstart pop star plonked onstage to pull in the punters and rake in the cash, well, you can think again. She's delightfully dangerous and destructive – so much so you can't take your eyes off her – in Matthew Dunster's new cheeky version of Ibsen's Hedda Gabler in Theatre Royal Bath's intimate Ustinov Studio.. (more...)
Rachel Schur to Return to CHICAGO on Broadway as 'Roxie Hart'
by Michael Major
Broadway’s record-breaking hit musical Chicago welcomes back Rachel Schur in the role of “Roxie Hart,' before Mira Sorvino takes on the role for a limited engagement.. (more...)
