Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Returns to Broadway and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re waking up with a star-studded lineup of Broadway news, interviews, and performance highlights. Today, catch Ali Louis Bourzgui sharing musical inspiration behind his run in Hadestown, and the all-star cast of ART—Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale, and James Corden—explaining what’s in store for Broadway’s first revival of the award-winning play. Go behind the scenes of HBO’s The Gilded Age with choreographer John Carrafa, and check out an exclusive video of Andrew Rannells on The Great American Baking Show. Plus, from red-hot opening night photos at MAMMA MIA! to the latest on industry movers and shakers—including Kennedy Center’s big leadership news—there’s something for everyone. Connect with our global stage, play today’s BroadwayWord game, and celebrate the world’s brightest talents right here!