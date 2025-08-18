Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 18, 2025- MAMMA MIA! Returns to Broadway and More

 tracker
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re waking up with a star-studded lineup of Broadway news, interviews, and performance highlights. Today, catch Ali Louis Bourzgui sharing musical inspiration behind his run in Hadestown, and the all-star cast of ART—Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale, and James Corden—explaining what’s in store for Broadway’s first revival of the award-winning play. Go behind the scenes of HBO’s The Gilded Age with choreographer John Carrafa, and check out an exclusive video of Andrew Rannells on The Great American Baking Show. Plus, from red-hot opening night photos at MAMMA MIA! to the latest on industry movers and shakers—including Kennedy Center’s big leadership news—there’s something for everyone. Connect with our global stage, play today’s BroadwayWord game, and celebrate the world’s brightest talents right here!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, August 24
Call Me Izzy closes on Broadway
The Front Page
Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Is Making Music Onstage and Off

Ali Louis Bourzgui takes center stage in this BroadwayWorld exclusive, opening up about his electrifying run as Orpheus in Hadestown and the artistry that fuels his performance. Watch in this video!
Video: Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale & James Corden Explain What ART Is All About

In just a matter of weeks, performances begin for the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton. Watch as the cast explains what it's all about in this video.
Exclusive: Choreographer John Carrafa on Recreating Historical Dances for THE GILDED AGE

Following the conclusion of Season 3, we spoke to choreographer John Carrafa about the challenges of working on a period piece, the casting process for the dancers, and his experience bringing Mrs. Russell's latest ball to life.

Exclusive
Video: Watch an Exclusive Clip of Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
by Josh Sharpe
Hot Photos
by Jennifer Broski
by Stephen Sorokoff
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Industry Insights
Kennedy Center Senior VP of Artistic Programming to Step Down
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Around the Broadway World
Tom Cruise Turned Down 2025 Kennedy Center Honor
by Josh Sharpe
Kennedy Center Senior VP of Artistic Programming to Step Down
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Review: HEDDA, Starring Lily Allen, Theatre Royal Bath
by Cheryl Markosky
Rachel Schur to Return to CHICAGO on Broadway as 'Roxie Hart'
by Michael Major
Listen: JUST IN TIME Original Broadway Cast Recording Available Now
by Josh Sharpe
Mary Testa and More Complete the Cast for GALAS at Little Island
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Disney Greenlights COVEN ACADEMY Series From Tim Federle
by Josh Sharpe
Review: BBC PROMS: BOLÉRO AND THE RITE OF SPRING, Royal Albert Hall
by Kat Mokrynski
Bernadette Peters Sets Australia Concert For October
by Michael Major
Listen: Marisha Wallace Releases New Album 'Live in London'
by Josh Sharpe
Patricia White, Longtime Champion of Black Theatre, Passes Away
by Michael Major
Review: SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE: HAMLET, Leicester Square Theatre
by Abbie Grundy
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

