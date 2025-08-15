Listen: Marisha Wallace Releases New Album 'Live in London'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Live in London, the new album from Olivier-nominated Cabaret star Marisha Wallace, has officially been released. Recorded in front of a full house at the Adelphi Theatre in March 2025, the album and concert setlist spans her stage career and eclectic musical influences, including “Some People” (Gypsy), “Tomorrow” (Annie), “I Know Where I’ve Been” (Hairspray), a Whitney Houston medley, and her encore of “Proud Mary." Listen to it below!

"This album is a labour of love, a celebration of the music that brought me here, and a thank-you to every person who’s been part of this extraordinary journey," said Wallace. "Each song on this album tells a chapter of that story. The anthems you’ve loved me for, the ballads that held my heart and the showstoppers that lit the path forward. This is more than a concert—it’s a reminder that you don’t have to start with much to become something extraordinary.”

Wallace has also created a pledge campaign to fund a three-disc vinyl edition called “The Stage Door Darlings.” Through pledging, they can join and get rewards including signed hand-written song lyrics, personalised video messages, one of her gig dresses, tickets to her performance in Cabaret in New York (along with a meet and greet) and the chance for private performances.

Live in London is produced by Ben Robbins and Marisha Wallace and Executive Produced by Van Dean, Brian Spector, Michael Scott, Robbie Rozelle and Neil O’Brien.

Live in London includes “Some People” (Gypsy); “Mysterious Ways” (The Colour Purple); Whitney Houston Medley; “The Gods of Nubia” (Aida); “Tomorrow” (Annie); “Shine”; “I Cain’t Say No” (Oklahoma!); “My Man” (Funny Girl); “Miles and Miles” (“Jingle Jangle”); “And I Am Telling You..” (Dreamgirls); “Dreamgirls” (Dreamgirls); “Listen” (Dreamgirls); “I Didn’t Plan It” (Waitress); “Adeleide’s Lament” (Guys and Dolls); “Maybe This Time” (Cabaret); “Take Back Your Mink” (Guys and Dolls); Etta James Medley; “I Know Where I’ve Been” (Hairspray); “Cabaret” (Cabaret); Encore: “Proud Mary.

Marisha Wallace made her Broadway debut in Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw, and, following that, went into the Original Broadway Cast of Something Rotten. A last-minute request to go to London to take over the role of Effie White in Dreamgirls in the West End, a role she was only supposed to do for three weeks, turned into eight years in the role.

Wallace went on to star in the Original West End Cast of Waitress, playing Becky, and the revival of Hairspray at the Coliseum, playing Motormouth Maybelle. She went on to play Ado Annie in of Oklahoma! at the Young Vic Theatre, for which she was nominated for the WhatsOnStage, Evening Standard, and Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. It was quickly followed by another smash-hit revival, Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, directed by Sir Nicholas Hytner, for which she was nominated for the WhatsOnStage, Evening Standard, and Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Wallace most recently performed as ‘Sally Bowles’ in Rebecca Frecknall’s production of Cabaret in the West End and is currently starring in the Broadway procution opposite Billy Porter.