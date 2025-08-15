Video: Watch an Exclusive Clip of Andrew Rannells in THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer, the newest iteration of the fan-favorite franchise. The special also features fellow Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson in addition to actor Yara Shahidi and comedian June Diane Raphael.

Under the guidance of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, the celebrity guests will put their skills to the test with three challenging bakes, with only one rising to the occasion and claiming the coveted Star Baker title. Hosted by Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry, the one-episode special will stream on The Roku Channel beginning August 16, 2025. Watch the clip now, and check out first-look photos of the special.

On Broadway, Rannells became known for his performance as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, earning him a Tony nomination. He returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Onscreen, has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” More recently, he starred on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! and All In: Comedy About Love.

Photo courtesy of Roku