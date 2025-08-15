Bernadette Peters Sets Australia Concert For October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bernadette Peters will perform a concert in Australia as part of the Melt Festival of Queer Arts and Culture. The Tony-winner – most recently seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends – is coming to South Bank, Australia on October 24 for An Evening With Bernadette Peters at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tickets are available now.

In her concert act, the multi-award winner creates an intimate audience experience when she performs celebrated selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, among others. Come and enjoy the incomparable Bernadette for a one-of-a-kind evening of spell-binding songs that are certain to touch your heart.

About Bernadette Peters

Peters is an American actress, singer, and children's book author. Over a career spanning more than six decades, she has starred in musical theatre, television and film, performed in solo concerts and released recordings. She is a critically acclaimed Broadway performer, having received seven nominations for Tony Awards, winning two (plus an honorary award), and nine Drama Desk Award nominations, winning three. Four of the Broadway cast albums on which she has starred have won Grammy Awards.

Regarded by many as the foremost interpreter of the works of Stephen Sondheim, Peters is particularly noted for her roles on the Broadway stage, including in the musicals Mack and Mabel (1974), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), Song and Dance (1985), Into the Woods (1987), The Goodbye Girl (1993), Annie Get Your Gun (1999), Gypsy (2003), A Little Night Music (2010), Follies (2011), and Hello, Dolly! (2018). She has recorded six solo albums as well as many cast albums, and performs regularly in her own solo concert act.

Peters first performed on the stage as a child actress and then a teenager in the 1960s, and in film and television from the 1970s. She was praised for this early work and for appearances on, among other programs, The Muppet Show and The Carol Burnett Show, and for her roles in films including Silent Movie (1976), The Jerk (1979), Pennies from Heaven (1981, for which she won a Golden Globe Award), and Annie (1982). She has also acted in television shows such as Ally McBeal, Smash (2012–2013), Mozart in the Jungle (2014–2018), The Good Fight (2017–2018), Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2020–2021) and High Desert (2023).

Peters made her West End debut in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, running at the Gielgud Theatre from September 2023 to January 2024. The revue is scheduled to transfer to Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in March 2025, following a pre-Broadway run at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.