Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui Is Making Music Onstage and Off

Ali Louis Bourzgui takes center stage in this BroadwayWorld exclusive, opening up about his electrifying run as Orpheus in Hadestown and the artistry that fuels his performance. With charisma and passion, Ali discusses the magic of living within the world of this Tony-winning musical, the emotional weight and joy of touring, and how its mythic themes resonate against today's backdrop. His insights illuminate the depth of his craft, showing a performer committed to bringing authenticity and emotional clarity to every moment on stage.



Beyond the Broadway lights, Ali shares exciting news about his creative alter ego in music: the folk-inspired duo Resident Lightweight, which he formed with his longtime writing partner, Joey D’Amore. Hailing from Massachusetts and now based in New York City, the pair weave acoustic folk, bluegrass, jazz, and storytelling into songs rich with harmony and heartfelt reflection. Their single “Automobiles” blends indie-pop energy with poignant lyricism—an upbeat spark within their mostly acoustic, nature-centric soundscape. Their debut concept album, Becomes a Home, is set for release in fall 2025, perfectly encapsulating themes of home, nature, and community that Ali holds dear.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!