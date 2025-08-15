Video: Bob Odenkirk Shares Whether He Would Return to Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







While promoting his new movie Nobody 2, Bob Odenkirk reflected on his experience starring in the Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, which closed earlier this summer. For his performance as Shelly Levene, the actor was nominated for a Tony Award.

"We had so much fun, but the challenge with doing a classic like that is every night you know there's at least 15 people in the audience who've done that play," he explained to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "So if you scooch on the lines, you know there's a bunch of people going, 'No, they're not doing the play." Still, the actor would oftentimes change up his portrayal of the character and the delivery of his lines to keep it fresh.

"It's crazy, because the Broadway community is a real community. They know each other and they support each other...Coming in from the TV and film world, they were welcoming and cheering me on." He went on to say that, given the opportunity, he would "absolutely" perform on Broadway again. "It was a joy."

Bob Odenkirk is an Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. In 2015, Bob Odenkirk reprised the character he originated on the hit drama Breaking Bad, playing the title role in AMC's Better Call Saul, which earned him a Critics Choice TV Award, six Emmy nominations, as well as Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations.

David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize & New York Drama Critics' Circle-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross officially opened Monday, March 31, 2025 at The Palace Theatre and closed on June 28. The drama is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

Glengarry Glen Ross starred Academy Award, Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe and 2025 Tony Award Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.