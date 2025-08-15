Video: Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale & James Corden Explain What ART Is All About

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

In just a matter of weeks, performances begin for the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton. Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale , Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris will make their highly anticipated returns to Broadway this fall under the direction of Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

"The play is a comedy, but it's not really written as a comedy. The circumstances that these three men are under in this play are pretty high stakes, but they're human," Cannavale told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I think the play is relatable to anybody who's got close friends. It is a really fun evening."

Taste. Money. Ego. And other fine arts. This sleek, sophisticated comedy is about, well, art. Come see what all the debate is about – don’t miss ART on Broadway for a strictly limited engagement this fall.

"It is the definition of situational comedy, and it couldn't be further from acting like you're on a sitcom," added Harris. "What we're doing is so specific. I feel like we're calibrating. All of these lines that Yasmina has written are ripe with interpretation - you can be super angry from the get; you can be masking your anger, but saying your lines in a cutting way. It's not laid out for you."

"[Being in this play] is an absolute dream come true," added Corden. "There is nowhere else I'd rather be and nothing else I'd rather be doing. That's the absolute truth!