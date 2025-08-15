Disney Greenlights COVEN ACADEMY Series From Tim Federle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a pilot order earlier this year, Disney has officially greenlit Coven Academy, a supernatural dramedy series from Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and bookwriter for the upcoming stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman. The show will premiere next year on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, “Coven Academy” follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.

“I pitched ‘Coven Academy’ as a love letter to the genre YA shows I grew up on,” said creator and executive producer Tim Federle. “I’m thrilled to bring this original story to the screen with my longtime friends at Disney, led by Ayo Davis, and I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible cast and crew who are conjuring our world into being.”

The series stars Malina Pauli Weissman (“Ick,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events”) as Briar, Tiffani Thiessen (“Alexa and Katie,” “White Collar,” “90210”) as Miss Graves, Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as Jake, Louis Thresher (“Boarders”) as Ollie, Jordan Leftwich (“Family Switch”) as Sasha and Ora Duplass (“Their Town”) as Tegan.

Recurring guest stars include Brendon Tremblay (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”) as Alexander, Swayam Bhatia (“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as McKenna, and Keegan Connor Tracy (“Once Upon a Time”) as Tamora.

Federle wrote and directed the pilot, which he also executive produced alongside Kimberly McCullough and Bronwyn North-Reist, Federle’s head of creative at his Chorus Boy Productions.

Under his recently renewed overall deal with Disney Branded Television, Federle is also executive producing the live-action comedy series “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” (premiering Sept. 12 on Disney Channel, with all episodes streaming Oct. 15 on Disney+). In addition, he is directing the previously announced “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion“ sequel for Disney’s 20th Century Studios and writing the stage musical adaptation of “The Greatest Showman“ for Disney Theatrical Group.

Federle's past projects include the Broadway musical Tuck Everlasting, the theater comedy Better Nate Than Ever, and the animated film Ferdinand, for which he won a Humanitas Award. His books include the Better Nate Than Ever series, a collection of cocktail books, and Life is Like a Musical: How to Live, Love, and Lead Like a Star.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas