Kennedy Center Senior VP of Artistic Programming to Step Down

The New York Times has reported that Jeffrey Finn, senior vice president of artistic programming and vice president and executive producer of theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, will step down. Finn has programmed the Kennedy Center's Broadway national tours and more for nearly a decade.

Earlier this week, The Kennedy Center revealed the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees, including Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), actor/writer Sylvester Stallone (Broadway's Rocky), country music star George Strait, disco and gospel artist Gloria Gaynor, and rock band KISS. This marks the first Kennedy Center Honors under the new Trump administration.

Since returning to office, the President has taken a personal interest in his new role as chairman of the American institution. He stepped into the position in February, after dismissing several board members.

The dismissal came after The National Endowment for the Arts announced major changes to its 2026 grant guidelines and Trump announced that the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities has been disbanded.