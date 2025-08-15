Rachel Schur to Return to CHICAGO on Broadway as 'Roxie Hart'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway’s record-breaking hit musical Chicago welcomes back Rachel Schur in the role of “Roxie Hart," before Mira Sorvino takes on the role for a limited engagement. Schur begins performances Monday, August 18 through Sunday, September 14 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Chicago is Broadway’s longest running musical now playing. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com.

About Rachel Schur

Rachel Schur (Roxie Hart) is thrilled to be back in Ms. Hart’s shoes! Past theatre credits include Chicago Broadway (Annie), Jersey Boys Broadway (Francine), A Chorus Line national tour (Val), Fame international tour (Iris Kelly), A Wonderful World (Rachel the Reporter), Cabaret Signature Theatre and many more. Rachel just appeared on episode five of “Law & Order: SVU” as Chelsey Moore and has appeared on “Mozart in the Jungle” on Amazon Prime and “Funny or Die.” Rachel’s proudest role yet is Mommy. She is incredibly grateful to her amazing husband, family and friends for their unwavering support and love. Thank you to The Hybrid Agency, ARC and the entire NAMCO creative team. What a dream come true!

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and D. Sabella as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Matthew Winnegge.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Performance Schedule

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm

Ticket Information

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday through Saturday 10am-8:30pm, Sunday 12pm-7:30pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagoTheMusical.com.