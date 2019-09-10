Wake Up With BWW 9/10: SLAVE PLAY and THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM Begin Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to Slave Play and The Height of the Storm, both of which begin previews tonight!

Netflix will debut a feature-length concert special from Ben Platt! The special will be filmed live from Platt's final stop on tour, his sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall on September 29.

Tootsie is celebrating the release of its cast album at Barnes and Noble today! Cast members will perform and sign CDs at 4pm at B&N Upper East Side (150 East 86th St). The cast will sign the cast recording only, no other memorabilia.Attendants will include David Yazbek, Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, and Reg Rogers.

A state representative in Ohio has announced that show choir will be considered a physical education requirement.

2) Amazon Prime to Premiere MERELY MARVELOUS: THE DANCING GENIUS OF GWEN VERDON

Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon an intimate documentary of Broadway's greatest dancer, the brilliant Gwen Verdon, produced, written and directed by Chris Johnson and Ken Bloom will premiere on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO on Friday, September 20th.

3) VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform the National Anthem at Fenway Park

The queens of SIX The Musical sang the National Anthem at Fenway Park before a Red Sox vs. Yankees game on September 8!

4) Ben Platt Concert Special to Stream on Netflix

Netflix will debut a feature-length concert special from Ben Platt, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The special will be filmed live from Platt's final stop on tour, his sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall on September 29.

5) Meet MEAN GIRLS' New Regina, Renee Rapp!

Her name is Renee Rapp, and she is a massive deal. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Jimmy Award winner Renee Rapp is set to take over the role of Regina George in the hit Broadway production of Mean Girls. To get ready to see her head to North Shore High, we're looking back at some of her most memorable performances. Check it all out!

Today's Call Sheet:

SLAVE PLAY begins previews tonight!

BroadwayWorld first reported last month that SLAVE PLAY will come to Broadway this fall. Producers Greg Nobile and Jana Shea of Seaview Productions, Troy Carter, Level Forward, and Nine Stories, founded by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, have now officially announced that the acclaimed new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, will be coming to Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) this fall. The strictly limited 17-week engagement will begin preview performances Tuesday, September 10, ahead of an official opening night of Sunday, October 6.

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM begins previews tonight!

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life, and all of its complexities.



Two-time Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones", Miss Saigon) joins three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins ("The Crown", Doubt) to bring the acclaimed West End sensation by Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton (MTC's The Father), to Broadway.

TOOTSIE celebrates cast album at Barnes and Noble today!

Tootsie cast members will celebrate the release of their cast recording with a live performance and a CD signing at Barnes and Noble on September 10.

The event will take place at 4pm at B&N Upper East Side (150 East 86th St). The cast will sign the cast recording only, no other memorabilia.

Attendants will include David Yazbek, Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, and Reg Rogers.

BWW Exclusive: Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Justin Guarini

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine , who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

Justin Guarini's robust performance career launched with the first season of American Idol in 2002. His stage and screen appearances since then include Broadway productions of American Idiot, Romeo and Juliet, Wicked, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Neil Patrick Harris will appear on TODAY!

What we're watching: Watch a New Behind-The-Scenes Look at the CATS Movie, Featuring Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, & More!

Universal Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats," featuring rehearsal footage and interviews with the star-studded cast.

Social Butterfly: BECOMING NANCY's Jessica Vosk Takes Over Instagram!

We got on inside look at Becoming Nancy yesterday as Jessica Vosk took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

