Show Choir Will Count As Physical Education Requirement in Ohio

A state representative in Ohio has announced that show choir will be considered a physical education requirement.

According to ABC 6, "Show choir was added to the list of eligible activities that can excuse students from physical education. The amendment was introduced by Representative Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville).

Students who participate in show choir for two full seasons will be excused from participating in physical education.

Each school district will be responsible for setting the policy for their district or school."

Interesting to note, the pop culture phenomenon, Glee, a television show revolving around a show choir at a high school, took place in Ohio.

Photo: Courtesy FOX





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You