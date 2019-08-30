TOOTSIE
Click Here for More Articles on TOOTSIE

TOOTSIE Will Celebrate Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble in September

Aug. 30, 2019  
TOOTSIE Will Celebrate Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble in September

Tootsie cast members will celebrate the release of their cast recording with a live performance and a CD signing at Barnes and Noble on September 10.

The event will take place at 4pm at B&N Upper East Side (150 East 86th St). The cast will sign the cast recording only, no other memorabilia.

Attendants will include David Yazbek, Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, and Reg Rogers.

The Broadway cast of Tootsie includes Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, Reg Rogers, Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Kevin Munhall, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.

The world premiere comedy musical Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical. Tootsie is playing at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway (210 W 46th Street).

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases New JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Parody
  • Breaking: COMPANY Will Open On Broadway This Spring Starring Lenk, LuPone
  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sends in His CATS Audition Tape
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks Withdraw from TFANA's WAITING FOR GODOT
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At WEST SIDE STORY Staged in 360 Degrees In Japan's Rotating Auditorium