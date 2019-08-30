TOOTSIE Will Celebrate Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble in September

Tootsie cast members will celebrate the release of their cast recording with a live performance and a CD signing at Barnes and Noble on September 10.

The event will take place at 4pm at B&N Upper East Side (150 East 86th St). The cast will sign the cast recording only, no other memorabilia.

Attendants will include David Yazbek, Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, and Reg Rogers.

The Broadway cast of Tootsie includes Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, Reg Rogers, Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Kevin Munhall, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.

The world premiere comedy musical Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical. Tootsie is playing at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway (210 W 46th Street).





