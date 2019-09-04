Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM!

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM
Sep. 4, 2019  

Two of the greatest actors of their generation come together in one unforgettable story of a shared life, and all of its complexities.

Two-time Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce ("Game of Thrones", Miss Saigon) joins three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins ("The Crown", Doubt) to bring the acclaimed West End sensation by Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton (MTC's The Father), to Broadway.

For 50 years the lives of Andre and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change. Jonathan Kent (Long Day's Journey into Night) directs this thrilling production.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Eileen Atkins, Jonathan Pryce

Eileen Atkins, Jonathan Pryce

James Hillier, Lucy Cohu, Eileen Atkins, Jonathan Pryce, Amanda Drew, Lisa O'Hare

James Hillier, Lucy Cohu, Eileen Atkins, Jonathan Pryce, Amanda Drew, Lisa O'Hare, Jonathan Kent

