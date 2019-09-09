VIDEO: The Queens of SIX Perform the National Anthem at Fenway Park

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The queens of SIX The Musical sang the National Anthem at Fenway Park before a Red Sox vs. Yankees game on September 8! Check out the video below!

SIX began previews on Wednesday, August 21 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, and plays through Sunday, September 29.

Limited tickets are on sale now: online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

DIVORCED, BEHEADED, DIED, DIVORCED, BEHEADED, SURVIVED, for many years the six wives of Henry VIII have been reduced to a single rhyme. Now they have picked up the microphone to retell their stories, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of twenty-first century girl power.

The SIX cast features Adriana Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard, Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert is the Alternate for Aragon, Cleves, and Parr, and Mallory Maedke is the Alternate for Boleyn, Seymour, and Howard.

The SIX creative team includes Co-Writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Co-Directors Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music supervision by Joe Beighton, scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, music direction by Roberta Duchak, orchestrations by Tom Curran, and casting by Bob Mason with Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA.





