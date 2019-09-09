Amazon Prime to Premiere MERELY MARVELOUS: THE DANCING GENIUS OF GWEN VERDON

Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon an intimate documentary of Broadway's greatest dancer, the brilliant Gwen Verdon, produced, written and directed by Chris Johnson and Ken Bloom will premiere on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO on Friday, September 20th.

The muse of both Jack Cole and Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon changed the face of Broadway choreography over forty years. Through rare footage of Gwen Verdon performing in iconic stage musicals from Can-Can through Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity and Chicago modern audiences can see Gwen at her best and learn the unexpected and surprising true story behind her success and career.



From overcoming debilitating childhood rickets to becoming pregnant out-of-wedlock at sixteen, Gwen's rise to success is the story of a woman who never gave up, and persevered to become Broadway's greatest dancer against all the odds. She was a powerhouse of creativity, talent, and determination whose legacy can still be seen in dancers on Broadway today.





Featuring interviews with family members such as son, James Henaghan, daughter, Nicole Fosse, and nephew, Paul Verdon - they add personal reminiscences as well as never-before-seen home movies. Also featured are fellow cast members, collaborators, and Broadway & film legends such as Chita Rivera, Tab Hunter, John Kander, Charlotte d'Amboise, Harvey Evans, Lee Roy Reams, and dance historian Kevin Winkler. Merely Marvelous is a glorious look at Broadway through the career of one of its greatest stars and her unexpected rise to fame.



Recently having its world premiere on BBC Four in the UK, reviewers called Merely Marvelous, "thoroughly absorbing and revealing" (The Independent); "A superbly assembled documentary" (The Observer); and, "A treat. A handsomely illustrated celebration" (The Guardian).

Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon will be available for digital rental for $3.99 and purchase for $9.99. DVDs will also be for sale.





