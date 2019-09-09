Ben Platt Concert Special to Stream on Netflix

Netflix will debut a feature-length concert special from Ben Platt, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The special will be filmed live from Platt's final stop on tour, his sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall on September 29.

Netflix has yet to announce airdate or title for the special.

Platt spoke about the news saying, "Live performance has always been my greatest love - it's where I feel like the truest version of myself. I cannot wait to share my music and my stories at this iconic venue in my favorite city, and I'm thrilled that this special moment will be immortalized for a wider audience. I'm so incredibly grateful to continue working with the Netflix family."

"Ben Platt is a such an incredible performer and artist. We feel very honoured to be part of this special show," Fullwell 73 Productions, who is executive producing, said in a statement.

Platt's tour features songs from his debut album Sing to Me Instead and his recent single RAIN.

Platt will also soon be seen on Netflix in the upcoming series The Politician, from Ryan Murphy, which debuts on September 27. It was also recently announced that Platt would co-star alongside Beanie Feldstein in a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over the course of 20 years.

Platt is best known for his Tony winning role as the titular character in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. The Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner also had a role in the first two Pitch Perfect films.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





