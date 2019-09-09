Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Justin Guarini

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

Justin Guarini's robust performance career launched with the first season of American Idol in 2002. His stage and screen appearances since then include Broadway productions of American Idiot, Romeo and Juliet, Wicked, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Justin has hosted shows shows like Idol Wrap and Idol Tonight along with live events for the TV Guide Network, the Oscars, the Emmys, and the Grammys. He continues to reprise his role as the lovable Lil' Sweet in commercials for Diet Dr. Pepper. Justin is a generous humanitarian: he has advocated for music education funding on Capitol Hill by lobbying for the International Music Products Association. He has worked with Education Through Music Los Angeles, a nonprofit utilizing music education as a catalyst to improve academic achievement, motivation for school, and self-confidence in underserved communities. Justin has also partnered with RandomActs.org and GISH.com to participate in global kindness campaigns. In 2019, Justin founded The Warrior Artist Alliance to help performers achieve success in a challenging industry. He shares his tips, tricks, breadth of experience, and warrior mindset with a community of performers through podcasts, blogs, and dynamic training programs. Justin is dedicated to his loving family; his wife, daughter, and sons make up his happy home. It is here that he draws his support and the desire to live his best life.

