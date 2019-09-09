Meet MEAN GIRLS' New Regina, Renee Rapp!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Her name is Renee Rapp, and she is a massive deal. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, 2018 Jimmy Award winner Renee Rapp is set to take over the role of Regina George in the hit Broadway production of Mean Girls. To get ready to see her head to North Shore High, we're looking back at some of her most memorable performances. Check it all out below!

Mean Girls marks the Broadway debut for 19-year old Renee Rapp. She is a graduate of North Carolina's Charlotte Northwest School of the Arts. She won the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress after winning Best Actress at the Blumey Awards for her performance as Sandra in Big Fish. She has also played Wendla in Theatre Charlotte's production of Spring Awakening and Monteen in Roundabout's recent reading of Jason Robert Brown's Parade helmed by Michael Arden.

Mean Girls began previews at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8, 2018. It features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

'Someone Gets Hurt' from Mean Girls

'I Don't Need a Roof' and 'All Falls Down' at the Jimmy Awards

'I Have Nothing' by Whitney Houston

'Love On Top' by Beyonce

'They Just Keep Moving the Line' from Smash

'Wait for Me' from Hadestown with Antonio Cipriano

'Dancing On My Own' by Robyn





