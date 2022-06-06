Wake Up With BWW 6/6: Webber, Miranda, and More Perform For the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Today's top stories include a look inside the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which included a musical theatre tribute featuring Six, Hamilton, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!

Plus, go behind the scenes of Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham, and more!

VIDEO: Watch the Complete Musical Theatre Tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

by Robert Diamond

Watch as SIX, THE LION KING, Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more perform!

VIDEO: Tony Nominee Gabby Beans Shares Her Artistic Journey to THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH on Survival Jobs

by Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with Tony Award Nominee, Gabby Beans, who made her Broadway debut in the Broadway Revival of SKIN OF OUR TEETH this past year! Gabby shares her artistic journey from seeing Broadway shows with her Mom as a child to working alongside veteran actors Susan Sarandon, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin over the years.

Listen to Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Version of 'Any Dream Will Do' for the Platinum Jubilee

by Nicole Rosky

Yesterday, 4 June 2022, a new special edition of ANY DREAM WILL DO from Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT was released.

Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: PARADISE SQUARE's Garth Drabinsky

by BroadwayWorld TV

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Garth Drabinsky!

VIDEO: Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: FOR COLORED GIRLS...'s Camille A. Brown

by BroadwayWorld TV

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Camille A. Brown!

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM

by Nicole Rosky

Critically-acclaimed playwright James Ijames reinvents Shakespeare's masterpiece with his new, Pulitzer prize-winning drama, FAT HAM, which is currently playing at the Public Theater. Below, watch as PBS NewsHour's Jeffrey Brown gets the scoop on the new show from Ijames as a part of the arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at La Mirada Theatre

by Nicole Rosky

From the songwriting genius behind Hamilton, Encanto, and Moana, Lin Manuel-Miranda, LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present his first acclaimed celebration of family and community, IN THE HEIGHTS: music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, musical direction by Brent Crayon, co-directed & choreographed by Marissa Herrera, and directed by Benjamin Perez.

Emma Pittman makes her Broadway debut in Chicago beginning tonight!

New 42's Find Your Light Gala, hosted by Brandon Victor Dixon and featuring Dene Benton, Jason Tam, and more, takes place tonight!

