VIDEO: Tony Nominee Gabby Beans Shares Her Artistic Journey to THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with Tony Award Nominee, Gabby Beans, who made her Broadway debut in the Broadway Revival of SKIN OF OUR TEETH this past year! Gabby shares her artistic journey from seeing Broadway shows with her Mom as a child to working alongside veteran actors Susan Sarandon, Robin Wright and Mandy Patinkin over the years.

Before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'Tony Award Trivia', Gabby shares advice for young actors pursuing a career in the arts, the importance of finding a survival job that you don't hate and putting on her writer's hat with her most recent short film, NOSTOS, currently making its rounds in the film festival circuit.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they gab about the phenomenal performances in both TAKE ME OUT and AMERICAN BUFFALO! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.