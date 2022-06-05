VIDEO: Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: FOR COLORED GIRLS...'s Camille A. Brown
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Camille A. Brown!a??
Quick Facts About Camille A. Brown
Her Nomination: Best Direction of a Play, Best Choreography
The Show: for colored girls...
Other Broadway Credits: Once on This Island, Choir Boy, A Streetcar Named Desire
Camille on for colored girls...: "Being with the cast and being in the room with them [has been the best part]. The show talks about sisterhood onstage, but the real sisterhood is in the room."
Watch below as Camille tells us more about what this nomination means to her!