VIDEO: Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: FOR COLORED GIRLS...'s Camille A. Brown

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Camille A. Brown!a??

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Camille A. Brown

Her Nomination: Best Direction of a Play, Best Choreography

The Show: for colored girls...

Other Broadway Credits: Once on This Island, Choir Boy, A Streetcar Named Desire

Camille on for colored girls...: "Being with the cast and being in the room with them [has been the best part]. The show talks about sisterhood onstage, but the real sisterhood is in the room."

Watch below as Camille tells us more about what this nomination means to her!