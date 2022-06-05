Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: PARADISE SQUARE's Garth Drabinsky

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Garth Drabinsky!

Quick Facts About Garth Drabinsky

His Nomination: Best Musical

The Show: Paradise Square

Other Broadway credits: Fosse, Parade, Ragtime, Candide, Barrymore, Showboat, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Watch below as Garth tells us more about what this nomination means to him!