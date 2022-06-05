VIDEO: Watch the Complete Musical Theatre Tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

On 6th February this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June. The four days of celebrations included public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen's 70 years of service.

Watch as SIX, THE LION KING, Hamilton, The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more perform!

