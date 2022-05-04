Emma Pittman Will Join CHICAGO Next Month

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome "The Search for Roxie!" winner Emma Pittman, making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, June 6, 2022. She will play a 2-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, June 19, 2022.

In late 2019, Chicago announced "The Search for Roxie!" to find the Broadway production's next leading lady.

Over 41,000 votes were cast, and three finalists auditioned for the Chicago casting directors and producers, along with judges including the late Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth, who originated the roles of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in 1996, and Latina sensation Bianca Marroquín.

In the end, Emma Pittman was named the winner of "The Search for Roxie!" contest. And, just a few weeks later in 2020 all of Broadway went dark due to the pandemic. Now, finally, Emma Pittman will shine on stage in one of Broadway's most iconic roles.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicagoa??is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.