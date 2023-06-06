Wake Up With BWW 6/6: Jason Arrow in HAMILTON International Tour, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's Top Stories

Carolee Carmello, Patti Murin, Frenchie Davis & More to Star in Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

As the curtain is about to rise on Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals at the Benedum Center between June 13 - August 27, 2023, now is your chance to meet the cast and creative teams!. (more...)

Listen: Anthony Ramos Says He Will Play 'Mozart' in AMADEUS on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On the latest episode of WTF With Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos revealed that he is heading back to Broadway as Mozart in Amadeus.. (more...)

Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

by Stephi Wild

Fans and general internet-users alike will never forget the moment Susan Boyle took to the BGT stage and stunned the world with 'I Dreamed A Dream'. Now, 14 years later, she returned to perform the song that changed everything, along with the West End cast of Les Misérables.. (more...)

The Museum Of Broadway Adds New Artifacts From INTO THE WOODS; HELLO, DOLLY!; and More!

by Stephi Wild

Guests visiting the Museum of Broadway can view new artifacts including Patina Miller's stunning purple costume from Into The Woods, a caftan worn by Bette Midler in I'll Eat You Last, as well as various props used onstage by Midler in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! . (more...)

Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON

by Stephi Wild

Jason Arrow will play Alexander Hamilton in the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning production, HAMILTON, during its international tour which opens in Manila in September. . (more...)

End of The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival Raises Concerns About NYC Experimental Landscape

by Cara Joy David

Last week, at a time when Broadway producers were worried about last-minute campaigning and how performers are going to change at the United Palace with limited dressing room space, a fact buried in a New York Times article shook the theater community. It was there that it was announced that The Public’s Under the Radar festival was no more.. (more...)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, CLUE & More Rank Among Most Popular High School Shows for 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Educational Theatre Association has revealed the most popular high school shows for 2023. . (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

by A.A. Cristi

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere musical Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. Read reviews for the new musical here!. (more...)

HOCUS POCUS 3 In the Works at Disney

by Michael Major

A third Hocus Pocus film is in the works! Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed that a third film will be happening. Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, with the sequel featuring Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, and more.. (more...)

