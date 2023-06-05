The Museum Of Broadway Adds New Artifacts From INTO THE WOODS; HELLO, DOLLY!; and More!

The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public November 2022, is located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St.

Jun. 05, 2023

Beginning today, guests visiting the Museum of Broadway can view new artifacts including Patina Miller's stunning purple costume from Into The Woods, a caftan worn by Bette Midler in I'll Eat You Last, as well as various props used onstage by Midler in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! 

The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public November 2022, is located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them. 

As part of this immersive and interactive theatrical experience guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway and the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Overall, the museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present. Some of the exhibits included throughout the timeline showcase props and artifacts from the Broadway productions of Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Rent, Company, Cabaret, and Hamilton. 

Additionally, guests can view the special exhibit, The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld, curated by David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, until June 21, 2023. This exhibition, created exclusively for the Museum of Broadway, takes visitors through nine decades of Hirschfeld's iconic images of theater in this country through twenty-five drawings and prints from 1928 to 2002. 

Tickets for The Museum of Broadway can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets. These timed tickets start at $34, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Student and senior rates are available, as well as special $25 timed tickets on the first Tuesday of every month. Group and special event pricing is available upon request.



