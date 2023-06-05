Jason Arrow Will Lead the International Tour of HAMILTON

Jason Arrow will play Alexander Hamilton in the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning production, Hamilton, during its international tour which opens in Manila in September.



Arrow originated the role in the original Australian cast of Hamilton when it premiered in Sydney in March 2021 and has since played Alexander Hamilton in Melbourne, Brisbane and now, Auckland.



Speaking of the announcement, Michael Cassel AM, producer of the international tour of Hamilton, said it was a natural decision to continue Arrow's legacy with the production.



“Jason's nuanced, thoughtful and searing rendition of Alexander Hamilton has been beloved by audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand, we are thrilled that he will continue bringing his sensational performance to audiences around the world in Hamilton's international tour,” he said.



Arrow said it was a privilege to be given the opportunity to continue playing one of the most iconic roles in theatre.



“Playing Alexander Hamilton has been the single greatest honour of my career and I am so proud to have the opportunity to continue to learn so much from this character,” he said. “Audiences throughout Australia and New Zealand have reacted so warmly to Hamilton and I can't wait to share it with more people all over the world.”



The full cast will be announced in coming months.



HAMILTON's first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila at The Theatre at Solaire in September ahead of making its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January 2024. More cities are expected to be announced in coming months.



Tickets to the Auckland, Manila and Abu Dhabi seasons are available now at hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour.



HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London's West End, Australia, Germany and opened in New Zealand at the weekend. It will premiere in the Philippines before it arrives to debut in Abu Dhabi.



Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and is the story of America then told by America now.



Lin-Manuel Miranda's global phenomenon has been captivating fans across the world since it burst to life in 2015 and has received an array of accolades including 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Tour Dates

AUCKLAND

Spark Arena

42/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell, Tāmaki Makarau – Auckland 1010

Must close 11 June 2023



MANILA

The Theatre at Solaire

1 Asean Avenue, Entertainment City, Tambo, Paranaque City, 1701

Playing from 17 September 2023



ABU DHABI

Etihad Arena

Yas Drive, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Playing from 17 January 2024