Listen: Anthony Ramos Says He Will Play 'Mozart' in AMADEUS on Broadway

On the latest episode of WTF With Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos revealed that he is heading back to Broadway!

He shared that he will be starring as Mozart in Amadeus on Broadway.

"I am excited about going back to Broadway," Ramos shared, saying, "I signed on to do Amadeus on Broadway, to play Mozart."

An official announcement about the show has not yet been made.

Listen below!

In 2015, Ramos originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton. Ramos also appeared in the 2021 film version of In the Heights as Usnavi and in the 2018 film A Star Is Born as Ramon. In 2021, he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton which was released in 2020. He is scheduled to star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in 2023.

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler King Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."