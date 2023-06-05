Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

Fans and general internet-users alike will never forget the moment Susan Boyle took to the BGT stage and stunned the world with 'I Dreamed A Dream'. Now, 14 years later, she returned to perform the song that changed everything, along with the West End cast of Les Misérables.

Check out the performance below!

Susan Boyle made a splash in 2009 when she appeared on Britain's Got Talent, wowing audiences with her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables. Since then, Boyle gained worldwide attention and has gone on to become a top selling artist with over 20 million albums sold worldwide. She has stormed to the top of the charts in over 30 countries, garnered two Grammy nominations and her albums have gone multi-platinum in over 38 countries.



